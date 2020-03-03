NORFOLK - The 7th annual Night Owl Volleyball Tournament is accepting team registrations.
Jeff Borer with the Christian Cross Festival says this is a unique tournament with the entire event taking place during the evening.
"We do a round robin tournament so you get four to five games in there and we follow that up by splitting everyone and have a single elimination tournament after the round robin. You're going to get to play seven to eight games (throughout the evening)."
Borer says this volleyball tournament will help raise funds for the Christian Cross Festival that will take place June 12th and 13th.
He says the cost to play is $120 for a six-person coed team.
The Night Owl Volleyball Tournament is set for Saturday March 14th beginning at 9 p.m. and will be held at the Norfolk Family YMCA.
To register your team, call Jeff Borer at 402-371-5574.