NORFOLK - The annual Christian Cross Festival Night Owl Volleyball Tournament is coming up this weekend and the deadline to enter your team is Thursday at midnight.
Jeff Borer with the Christian Cross Festival says the tournament helps keep the festival free and pays for the equipment, musicians, and a variety of other things.
Borer says they’ll have a number of contests along with the tournament.
"While we're adding up the points and deciding who goes into the upper and lower divisions of the tournament, we will have passing, setting, and serving contests with more prizes."
Borer says the tournament will take place at the YMCA. It starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday and will finish around 2 or 3 a.m.
It costs $120 for a team of six people. To sign up call Jeff at (402) 371-5574.