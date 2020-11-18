Christian Cross Festival

NORFOLK - The annual Christian Cross Festival Night Owl Volleyball Tournament is coming up this weekend and the deadline to enter your team is Thursday at midnight.

Jeff Borer with the Christian Cross Festival says the tournament helps keep the festival free and pays for the equipment, musicians, and a variety of other things.

Borer says they’ll have a number of contests along with the tournament.

"While we're adding up the points and deciding who goes into the upper and lower divisions of the tournament, we will have passing, setting, and serving contests with more prizes."

Borer says the tournament will take place at the YMCA. It starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday and will finish around 2 or 3 a.m.

It costs $120 for a team of six people. To sign up call Jeff at (402) 371-5574.

Tags

In other news

TC Energy says Keystone XL pipeline fits Biden agenda

TC Energy says Keystone XL pipeline fits Biden agenda

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — An executive with TC Energy Corp says the creation of union jobs and support by Indigenous investors will help convince U.S. Presidential candidate Joe Biden that the Keystone XL pipeline fits into his agenda.