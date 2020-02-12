NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has approved the next step on numerous projects.
At the meeting Monday night, the board talked about approving CMBA Architectural for services related to all projects included in the potential 2020 bond and to those related to the QCPUF Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said a district committee interviewed four firms.
"They each presented concepts, cost, and marketing approaches for our potential bond projects. CMBA was determined after the interviews as the best fit for the district moving forward. We have worked with CMBA in the past and have been pleased with their service and design work."
The board also approved the bid from Rasmussen Mechanical for $1.1 million to complete the HVAC projects at the Junior High and Jefferson Elementary.
Requests for proposals for parking lot paving projects at the Senior High, Jefferson, and Washington Elementary Schools were approved as well.