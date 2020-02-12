Norfolk Public Schools logo NDN

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has approved the next step on numerous projects.

At the meeting Monday night, the board talked about approving CMBA Architectural for services related to all projects included in the potential 2020 bond and to those related to the QCPUF Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said a district committee interviewed four firms.

"They each presented concepts, cost, and marketing approaches for our potential bond projects. CMBA was determined after the interviews as the best fit for the district moving forward. We have worked with CMBA in the past and have been pleased with their service and design work."

The board also approved the bid from Rasmussen Mechanical for $1.1 million to complete the HVAC projects at the Junior High and Jefferson Elementary.

Requests for proposals for parking lot paving projects at the Senior High, Jefferson, and Washington Elementary Schools were approved as well.

Tags

In other news

District says student struck Lincoln High School staffer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — District officials say a Lincoln High School student and a staff member were treated at a hospital after the student struck the staffer.Administrators say the 17-year-old and the supervisor of in-school suspension were walking down a hall Tuesday when the student hit the…

Closing arguments expected in student murder case

Closing arguments expected in student murder case

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys are expected to deliver their closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Peru State College student whose body has never been found.The defense rested its case Tuesday for Joshua Keadle, who's accused of killing 19-year-old Tyler Th…

Prosecutors drop charges filed against man in murder case

IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man accused of involvement in the disappearance and slaying of a woman in southwest Nebraska.Russell Mann, of Enders, had been charged with two accessory counts. The charges can be refiled later.The charges stemmed from the dis…