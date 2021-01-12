LINCOLN - Over 76,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Nebraska.
An update was given Monday during Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing.
Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said work is underway to have those 75 and older vaccinated.
"There are three ways for this group to get vaccinated. This will be through community vaccine clinics and their local health departments, select healthcare systems, and select pharmacies. We are solidifying this list with those providers and are hoping to have this available to the public next week."
Ling said your local health departments will communicate distribution plans through local outlets.
She added the online vaccine registration platform should be up and running soon.