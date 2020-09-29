LINCOLN - The Next Generation Fuels Act was recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association supports it.
Director of Market Development for the corn board Jeff Wilkerson says the act recognizes the high octane, low carbon benefits of corn ethanol.
Wilkerson says it would transition the gasoline supply in the country to a higher octane so greenhouse gas emissions could be reduced by 40 to 43 percent and it would also increase your fuel efficiency.
He says the research octane number or “RON” would be raised.
"When you pull up to the pump you would see a number that we're advocating for which is 98 RON and it's aimed at increasing efficiency in engines. To increase efficiency in engines you have to have more octane and when you get to E25 and E30, that's really where we see the sweet spot for finding the most efficiencies."
For more information visit NCGA.Com/Octane.