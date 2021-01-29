WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse says the return of Tom Vilsack as head of the Department of Agriculture is good for farmers and ranchers.
The Washington state Republican says Vilsack, who served as Ag Secretary for eight years under President Obama, understands the unique issues facing the farming community in his state.
“Tom Vilsack has been to the Northwest several times, and I’ve had many conversations with him about Washington agriculture. And so I feel positive about the potential working relationships there.”
Newhouse added he will continue to work with Vilsack and the USDA to promote new and expanded trade opportunities now and into the future.
Newhouse says his focus is not just helping farmers across the Evergreen State. He says as president of the Western Caucus, he plans on using that roll to advocate for the greater Ag community across the west.
“Not only the Ag Department, but all of the pertinent agencies within this administration so they are fulling aware of the challenges we have in the western United States, and that we have a good dialog with them on how we can find solutions to those challenges.”