NORFOLK - The Zone Afterschool Program, a non-profit organization for youth in the community has a new executive director, Donna Neeman.
Neeman says she got her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Peru State and has spent a majority of her career helping low-income first generation students further their education.
She says she really wants to give some leadership roles to the students.
"I feel like sometimes they might get overlooked for leadership roles. These students really are responsible young individuals and they can carry on some of the goals and leadership roles in the community that might get overlooked ordinarily. I really want to give them a voice and a place in the community so they can thrive."
Neeman says she’s been able to talk to a lot of the youth as well as plan for one of the Zone’s biggest fundraisers of the year Rock the Block, which will be free this year and held at Johnson Park August 8th.
She says she’s excited Norfolk has the Zone so students have a place to be safe and show their leadership skills as there are a lot of communities that lack in that area.