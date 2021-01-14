LYONS - Livestock producers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as large processing facilities across the U.S. closed because of coronavirus concerns.
In turn, small meat processing facilities have been very busy, and to help these processors capitalize on increased business a white paper call “A Strong Meat Sector for the Beef State” was released.
Nathan Beacom, Senior Policy Associate for the Center for Rural Affairs says their main focus is two-fold and the first part is to expand custom exempt meat processing.
"That processing where someone who owns a live animal can take that animal to a local custom exempt butcher shop and get that animal process there in order for people to more easily purchase packages of meat directly from a local farmer."
Beacom says the second piece is a program called Independent Processors Assistance which would provide a roadmap for helping independent processors to expand their operations down the road.
The white paper is available at CFRA.Org/Publications.