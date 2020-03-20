NORFOLK - A new principal has been named at Norfolk Public Schools’ Westside Elementary.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson announced Friday that Tracy Lichty will be the principal for the school year next year.
Lichty has 20 years of experience with Norfolk Public Schools, serving as the Senior High Dean of Students and teaching at both the elementary and middle school level.
Pending Board of Education approval at the school board meeting next week, Mr. Lichty will assume his role as principal on July 1, 2020.