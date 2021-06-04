NORFOLK - A new weekly in-person hiring event is set to start Monday in Norfolk called “Let’s Meet Mondays” and is hosted by the Nebraska Department of Labor.
Organizer Sadie Dorn says this weekly event came about after employers in the community that need help connecting with job seeking individuals reached out to her.
Dorn says each Monday a different employer in the community will talk about their company and open positions.
"They'll be able to talk about their hiring process and hopefully some of them will be able to do on the spot interviews. Some of the businesses aren't able to do that because of the criteria, but we have a resource room here so the people that are interested in the positions available can complete that application process that is required."
Dorn says the event is open to the public, but priority of service will be given to Veterans, Military spouses, and Military dependents.
Essential Personnel, Nucor Detailing Center, Nucor Steel, and Michael Foods will be the presenters for the month of June. It’s hosted at the Department of Labor Office in Norfolk at 105 East Norfolk Avenue from 9 to 11:30.
Businesses wanting to take part should contact Sadie at (402) 370-4446.