LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has officially proclaimed this week as Teacher Appreciation Week in Nebraska.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Thursday Ricketts said teachers play a critical and necessary role all the time, but especially right now.
Also during the press conference Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt unveiled the Launch Nebraska Effort.
Blomstedt said the website is LaunchNE.Com and on the site you can see a whole set of protocols and examples of how they’re going to move forward as a state and get back to in classroom learning.
He said they need to start thinking about what they’re going to do for summer learning.
"We're not yet at a point where we can definitively say it's going to be safe on this date or that date to bring kids back, but as we get closer to that I want school officials thinking about what they may need. I've had plenty of folks reach out and say they have students with special needs that may need additional contact during the summer and so we need to think about safe ways to do that."
Again, the website is LaunchNE.Com.