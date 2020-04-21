LINCOLN - If you need child care and can’t find any, especially during this coronavirus pandemic, a new website may be able to help.
Betty Medinger, Senior Vice President of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation says a group of early childhood stakeholders has collaborated to create the Nebraska Child Care Referral Network.
Medinger says the website is NEChildcareReferral.Org and once you’re there you enter your zip code and can find day cares near you.
"You can see who's licensed, how many opening they have, and if they will accept the child care subsidy. Also it lists if the providers that are part of Step Up to Quality meaning they're working with the Nebraska Department of Education to improve the quality of their program through a five step process."
Medinger says there are a lot of day cares on the website and a lot more that could be listed.
The website again is NEChildCareReferral.Org.