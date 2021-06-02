NORFOLK - The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is looking to raise awareness on groundwater contamination.
Information and Education Specialist Julie Wragge says they’ve seen a number of instances of high nitrate levels.
Wragge says a new website was launched bringing to light the concerns that are plaguing northeast Nebraska.
"We want to work with everyone to try to manage that a little bit better, even though we're doing a great job with managing our groundwater, we can always do more. We have to look to the future. The past is in the past and we just have to move forward and keep doing a good job of being good stewards of the environment."
The new website is NitrateInWater.org.
Also, the Lower Elkhorn NRD is accepting applications for the Subdistrict 3 Board of Directors seat after the resignation of Bob Huntley.