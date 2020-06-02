NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services has begun lifting some of the visitation restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, during the past 12 weeks, Faith Regional implemented increased necessary infection control processes such as temperature screenings and visitor restrictions to protect the health and safety of our patients and staff.
While ensuring patients receive care in a safe environment has always been and will continue to be our priority, Faith Regional also recognizes the importance of having a support person during hospital stays, procedures, and clinic appointments.
The latest guidelines are intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while also reducing feelings of isolation and provide support and companionship for our patients.
Effective Monday, June 1, 2020, Faith Regional’s latest visitation guidelines will include:
- One visitor, per patient in the hospital, during visiting hours (5:00 am-9:00 pm Monday-Friday and 7:00am-9:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday) will be permitted for all areas except designated COVID-19 units.
- All visitors must be symptom-free and screened according to current guidelines.
- All visitors must be at least 19 years of age.
- All visitors must wear a face mask (cloth or surgical) at all times.
- All visitors must enter through the Emergency Department entry/exit.
- Labor and Delivery patients will be allowed one support person to be present while in the hospital, without visiting hour restrictions.
- Patients are allowed to bring one visitor with them for clinic or outpatient appointments.
- All visitors must be symptom-free and screened according to current guidelines.
- All visitors must be at least 19 years of age.
- All visitors must wear a face mask (cloth or surgical) at all times.
- All visitors must arrive with the patient at the time of registration.
Exceptions to this policy are:
- Pediatric patients may have two visitors.
- Patients in end-of-life care with extenuating circumstances may have symptom-free visitation at the discretion of the facility.
- All visitors must be symptom-free and screened according to current guidelines.
- All visitors must be at least 19 years of age.
- All visitors must wear a face mask (cloth or surgical) at all times.
For more detailed information regarding visitation guidelines for Faith Regional, visit www.frhs.org/covid-19-information-for-the-community.
Visitation to St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center and SkyView Villa remain restricted at this time and closed to visitors to protect the health of staff and residents who face the highest risk of illness.
Friends and families of residents are encouraged to communicate with loves ones remotely through phone calls and video conferencing technology.
Entrances into the hospital and connected medical buildings are temporarily restricted to four locations.
- Patients needing emergency care, including those coming to Labor & Delivery, should enter through Faith Regional’s Emergency Entrance.
- Non-emergent patients should enter through Faith Regional’s West Medical Office Building, located at 110 N. 29th Street.
- The entrance to the South Medical Office Building, at 2701 W. Norfolk Avenue, is open to those who have scheduled appointments at a clinic located there.
- The entrance to the North Medical Office Building, 301 N 27th Street, is open to those who have scheduled appointments at a clinic located there.
The main hospital entrance is restricted until further notice.
Before entering any medical facility, Faith Regional highly encourages everyone to self-screen. If you are a patient with symptoms, please call your provider prior to arriving for your appointment.
For Faith Regional specific processes and information regarding COVID-19, visit www.frhs.org.