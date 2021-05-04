Coronavirus
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new virus cases in the state has declined to levels not seen since last July but the pace of vaccinations is also slowing down across Nebraska.

The state reported 1,166 new cases during the seven days that ended on Saturday. That’s down 29% from the 1,653 cases the state reported the week before. Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said the case numbers are headed in the right direction.

The state said more than 70,000 vaccine doses were administered across Nebraska last week. But that is significantly below the mid-April peak of 211,057 doses in a week.

