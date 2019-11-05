LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore have unveiled a new video storytelling initiative called "Nebraska: It Happens Here."
During a press conference Monday Shore said it’s a social media driven initiative that showcases young Nebraskan’s who are successfully chasing their dreams and making an impact on their communities.
"Our goals with this video series are to inspire young adults to accomplish their dreams here in Nebraska, to address brain drain, and to tackle worker shortage by showcasing all of Nebraska's professional and personal opportunities. The videos will be available at ItHappensHereNebraska.Com."
Shore said the series features entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, and leaders from across the state.
She said the first video is about Caleb Pollard of Ord who is the owner of Scratchtown Brewing Company.
Ricketts said the initiative is a great way to let people know about the great things happening in Nebraska.