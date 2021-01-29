LINCOLN - Nebraska’s vaccination registration website is now live.
That new online platform, Phase 1B vaccination plans and coronavirus dashboard updates were talked about during a press conference hosted by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Thursday.
Incident Commander Angie Ling said if you’ve registered with your local health department you don’t need to reregister on the state site. There will also be a Spanish version of the platform coming in the next week or two.
Ling said you can go to Vaccinate.NE.Gov to register.
"When you register within the system you're going to get notified via email. Then when it's time for your to schedule your vaccination appointment, you'll also get notified via email for that. So make sure you check your junk mail just in case the email goes there."
Chief Data Strategist Ashley Newmyer said there are changes to the DHHS COVID-19 vaccine information webpage that will be coming to the dashboard soon.
She said they’re breaking out the federal pharmacy program and will be showing the vaccine metrics so you’ll see total allocation, first and second dose allocations and then percentages administered of first and second dose.