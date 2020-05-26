COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District has received reports of a new scam making the rounds.
Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says scammers are using a variety of different methods to steal money from unsuspecting victims during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"The thing that's popping up most recently is they're using texting. And what the scammers will do is they'll text you and it'll look very official, like they're texting you about your power bill, telling you you need to pay your bill or call them back on a separate number so they can try and milk some money out of you. They'll threaten you and just try and make it sound as legit as possible to get you in a panic."
Otten says scammers will then ask you to immediately pay your bill in strange ways by either a green dot card or wire transfer.
He says NPPD has suspended all disconnects and late payment fees during the pandemic, and you're encouraged to call the customer service line if you’re having trouble making payments.
That number is 1-877-ASK-NPPD.