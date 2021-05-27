MADISON - Region 11 Emergency Manager Bobbie Risor has been staying busy this past year and that was apparent during an update at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Risor provided a four page list full of all emergency management activities she took part in from June of last year to May and talked about some new things the agency can utilize.
She said there’s new technology from the National Weather Service that can identify potential grass fires before they happen.
"The National Weather Service has something infrared on their satellite that looks at the state of Nebraska and if it notices a hot spot it notifies the local emergency manager first and then the fire chief."
Risor also said the Integrated Public Alerting Warning System known as IPAWS got up and running for Region 11 in January.
She said it can send out a warning message over cell phones, tablets, the ticker tape on the bottom of your TV, and over radios.