LINCOLN - A new Get Nebraska Growing Task Force has been introduced.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Monday Tony Goins, Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development talked about the task force.
Goins said its purpose is to identify and communicate best practices that will help in safely re-opening the state’s economic sectors that have been impacted by the coronavirus.
"We've already started to engage advisors in various industries and we're working closely with our chambers of commerce who are intimately acquainted with concerns of a business community. These advisors will remain engaged throughout the process to provide real time information to the task force so we can plan and communicate accordingly."
Also during the press conference, Governor Pete Ricketts said Nebraska ranked number one in the percentage of payroll being covered under the Paycheck Protection Program at over 80 percent.
Ricketts said more funding has been put in the program so if you have a business and haven’t applied, do so now before funding runs out again.