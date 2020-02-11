LINCOLN - Being high on marijuana and driving can be just as bad as drunk driving.
Rose White, Public Affairs Director for Triple A says that’s apparent in a new case study from the state of Washington about what can happen when recreational marijuana use is legalized.
White says it was very alarming to see the numbers in the 10 year study that was conducted by the Triple A Foundation for Traffic Safety.
"It shows a sharp increase in the percentage of driver who, after a fatal crash, test positive for active THC - the drug's main psychoactive ingredient. In the five years after the drug became legal, the number of drivers involved in fatal wrecks that tested positive for THC more than doubled to 18 percent."
White says Washington is one of 11 states and the District of Columbia that have legalized recreational Marijuana, 22 states permit its therapeutic use, and it’s not legal in 17 states including Nebraska.
For details on the study visit Newsroom.AAA.Com.