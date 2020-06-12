NORFOLK - With the coronavirus pandemic, people all over the nation have used virtual meeting platforms to conduct business.
During the Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting Thursday President Dr. Leah Barrett said since they’re doing the same, new student registration is a little bit different this year.
"New student registration is virtual this year and will continue that way throughout the summer. Students accepted for admission for the fall 2020 semester have been invited to participate virtually with online content and then virtually meeting with their advisors."
Barrett also said the college is continuing to distribute money they receive to in-need students from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund which is part of the federal CARES Act.
She said as of June 9th, Northeast had distributed around $517,000.