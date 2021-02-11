New state resource highlighted

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted a new state resource aimed at improving the customer experience for business owners and entrepreneurs, who are working to grow their businesses in Nebraska.
During a press briefing Thursday, Ricketts said the state’s One Stop License Portal or website provides a one-stop-shop where business operators can go to find all of their needed filings.
Matt Signh director of the Center of Operational Excellence says phase two of the website was finished up in December to help make the platform more sustainable.
"The Center of Operational Excellence black belt team were the ones who executed this project. In this case it was Dr. John O'Keefe as the head project manager. The services we provided were project management, making sure that we meet timelines, scope, budget, making sure that as conflict comes up we resolve them in a professional and customer focused manner, and making sure communication happens across all boundaries."
Ricketts also signed a proclamation recognizing Black History Month in Nebraska.