WAYNE - Chadron Sate, Peru State, or Wayne State College students part of the Aksarben Foundation’s Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative and studying in a high demand field can now take advantage of a Career Scholarship Program.
Wayne State’s Executive Director of Cooperative Education and Industry Liaison Michael Keibler says the program was approved by the Nebraska Legislature and will provide a total of $1 million in scholarships in its first year to students.
Keibler says there are 26 students in this year’s program. Next year they’ll recruit 45 and then 75 the following year.
"The scholarships range from $2,000 to $10,000 and they're awarded in this scaling up each year to help cover their cost for tuition, books, fees, and then living expenses for their final year in Norfolk."
Keibler says major fields they’re looking for students to study in are various business fields, mass communication, and computer science.
For more information about the program visit WSC.Edu.