NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved some changes to the rules and regulations of the Norfolk Skate Park.
City Attorney Dani Myers-Noelle told council members a number of the changes are just what she called ‘cleanup items’ and others are in comparison to what skate parks across the state are doing.
Myers-Noelle says some rules to highlight include children age nine and under must be supervised by a parent or individual at least 16-years-old.
"The skateboards, in-line skates, and BMX bikes are still the only items that are allowed to utilize the skate park. We did add that pegs are not allowed on BMX bikes. That was added because the feedback was that the pegs that are on BMX bikes can cause significant damage in the skate park."
Councilman Fred Wiebelhaus asked why the rules changed from helmets being required to highly recommend.
Myers-Noelle explained that was one of the rules that follows statewide skate parks and signage will be up encouraging safety equipment at the skate park.
The council voted unanimously to approve the new rules and regulations.