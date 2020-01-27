LINCOLN - New funding for bridge work through a state program has been awarded to over 133 bridges.
Mark Traynowicz, state bridge engineer with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, says the match program funds 55 percent of eligible bridge construction cost with counties providing a 45 percent match.
Traynowicz says seven counties in Northeast Nebraska were selected in this round of funding.
Traynowicz says the March flood did have a little affect as not as many proposals were turned in as usual.
The program will work on 133 bridges including four in Cuming County, Madison and Platte paired up for four, three in Colfax, two each in Knox and , Wayne counties and one in Cedar County.
He adds since the program’s inception, funding has been approved for 55 of the 68 counties that have submitted proposals.