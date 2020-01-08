MADISON - New road equipment has been purchased for District one in Madison County.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday the board awarded bids for three new pieces of equipment.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said each piece of equipment was needed.
"We're getting a skid loader from Dinkel Implement, a new John Deere 670 motor grader, and a new Freightliner dump truck from Freightliner in Norfolk."
The skid loader was purchased for nearly $71,000, the motor grader for $249,000, and the dump truck for $140,000.
The motion to purchase the equipment was unanimously approved.
Schmidt said on the 22nd they’ll approve District two’s needs.