2019 Madison County Commissioners

MADISON - New road equipment has been purchased for District one in Madison County.

At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday the board awarded bids for three new pieces of equipment.

Commissioner Ron Schmidt said each piece of equipment was needed.

"We're getting a skid loader from Dinkel Implement, a new John Deere 670 motor grader, and a new Freightliner dump truck from Freightliner in Norfolk."

The skid loader was purchased for nearly $71,000, the motor grader for $249,000, and the dump truck for $140,000.

The motion to purchase the equipment was unanimously approved.

Schmidt said on the 22nd they’ll approve District two’s needs.

Tags

In other news

Former Lancaster County prosecutor Gary Lacey dies at 77

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (AP) — A longtime prosecutor who helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County has died.Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel says Gary Lacey died Thursday at Gothenburg Health. Lacey was 77.Gacey was elected county attorney i…

Authorities seeking inmate who didn't return from job hunt

Authorities seeking inmate who didn't return from job hunt

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An inmate who'd been given permission to leave the state's Community Corrections Center-Lincoln so he could find a job has not returned.The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Lincoln police were notified that Anthony Durand had not returned by 5 p.m. Monda…