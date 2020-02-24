LINCOLN - In 2018, 154 people in Nebraska died of a drug overdose and at least 60 involved opioids.
A new report from the Nebraska Coalition to Prevent Opioid Abuse shows progress in curbing opioid abuse in the state.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson tells News Talk WJAG, some things they’re doing to lessen abuse includes training more new and current doctors on how to treat it.
Peterson says they have a prescription drug monitoring program now too that prevents people from jumping doctor to doctor to get the drug.
He says Nebraska has also been involved in a nationwide multi-state effort.
"The AG's across the country have been involved in negotiations trying to come to a settlement with both manufacturers and the distributors of the opioids and that's been progressing. Hopefully once we reach a settlement, that will provide more funds to the state of Nebraska to do both prevention, but primarily focus on enhancing our treatment programs."
Peterson says for the rural areas, they have developed something called the Echo Program which allows doctors in rural areas that may treat someone with an opioid addiction to call and get that patient help through video conferencing.