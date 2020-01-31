LINCOLN - The Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission has unveiled a new report outlining the urgent need to prioritize the early childhood care and education workforce.
During a statewide unveiling Thursday the commission, senators, and education leaders talked about the report.
Susan Sarver, Director of Workforce Planning and Development for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute said the commission’s vision is to elevate the early childhood workforce to a priority profession benefiting all children from birth through third grade.
"First, we need an early childhood workforce that's highly qualified and reflects the diversity of the children and families. We need to fully fund the early childhood education system by 2030. We must inform, engage, and seek commitment from all Nebraskan's. Finally, the implementation is going to require collaboration, coordination, and communication across all sectors."
Sarver said the commission estimates that a fully funded early childhood system in Nebraska requires a total annual investment of $912 million—an amount that is the equivalent of three-quarters of 1 percent of the state’s GDP.
For more information on the report visit EarlyYearsMatter.Org/Workforce.