LINCOLN - With housing affordability becoming an increasing problem, the Nebraska Legislature approved a new law to help that issue.
LB866 requires Nebraska cities with a population of at least 20,000 to submit action plans for increasing affordable housing in their communities.
The Platte Institute hosted a webinar Thursday for its latest policy brief about reforms cities can make to local zoning policies and remove regulatory obstacles to build more affordable housing options.
Report author and Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, Dr. Emily Hamilton said missing middle housing - anything that’s in-between detached single family houses and large apartment buildings - can be a sweet spot for affordability.
"It allows households to share expensive land with a duplex, town house, or fourplex as compared to a detached single family house. It also has construction costs that are comparable to single family housing rather than larger multifamily housing projects which can be quite expensive to build."
To view the full report visit PlatteInstitute.Org.