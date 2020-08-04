Nebraska Legislature
Lincoln Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will try once again to pass a major property tax and business incentive package as early as Wednesday, with time running out in this year’s session.

The Legislature’s Revenue Committee voted Tuesday in favor of a new proposal designed to benefit Nebraska property owners and attract businesses.

The committee’s previous attempts to lower property taxes have stalled, and lawmakers have just five days remaining in this year’s session.

The new proposal seeks to combine the priorities of lawmakers who want to lower property taxes and those who want to continue offering tax incentives to businesses to replace a program that expires this year.

