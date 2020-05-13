OMAHA - A new program is looking to make going to college easier for some Nebraskans.
The Nebraska Promise program covers undergraduate tuition at the University of Nebraska's four campuses and its two-year technical college.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor for University of Nebraska Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center tells News Talk WJAG with the current COVID-19 pandemic they want to make sure that any Nebraskan who wants to get a college education can.
Gold says especially at UNO the community response has been very positive to the news.
"Within the University of Nebraska at Omaha, we are particularly proud because we've seen inquiries from a large number of young women and young men who could have been on the fence, you know, maybe thinking of taking a gap year, maybe thinking of trying to get a job, for a year to try to afford their college education. Now they can go straight from their high school graduation into college or if they were taking some time to work it just makes it that much more affordable."
Gold says the program takes effect in fall 2020 and applies to both returning and new undergraduate students.
Eligible students are identified automatically through the annual Free Application for Federal Student Aid application.