New program helps seniors with mental health struggles

NELIGH - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and people of all ages can experience mental illness, especially older individuals, and Antelope Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions Program can help you work through those struggles.
Program Director Lindsay Ottis says it’s an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults struggling with depression and anxiety often related to aging.
Ottis says patients have enjoyed the program and say the group setting has been their favorite part.
"The group therapy typically has seven to eight people in it. You can share personal experiences as well as strengths that help boost self-esteem and confidence. People have said it's been great and the interaction between other members has been wonderful."
Ottis says they have program sessions in Neligh, Osmond, and Wayne.
To refer someone to the program or if you’re interested call (402) 887-6400.