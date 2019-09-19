MADISON - A conditional use permit was being sought at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday for a new poultry feeding operation.
The application of Scott Schmidt, Chairman Ron Schmidt’s son for the permit to run the operation is located on 829th Road and 549th Avenue west of Madison.
Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter said it will be a four barn broiler facility covering approximately five acres with a capacity of 190,000 chickens.
Due to a conflict of interest Chairman Ron Schmidt gave up his seat.
Trevor Enstrom with Nutrient Management said the property is currently zoned as Ag intensive.
"Due to Lincoln Premium Poultry's internal requirements, all growers are required to receive a state operating permit. As soon as it goes through and it's approved we'll go through the DEE and they'll receive a state operating permit."
Willow Holoubek representing Lincoln Premium Poultry said they will work with the county on what roads they should take to haul the chickens.
Ultimately the permit was approved 2-0.