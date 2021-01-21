NORFOLK - New playground equipment will soon be coming to Skyview Park after a decision by the Norfolk City Council.
City Administrator Andy Colvin presented to council members an agreement with Creative Sites for the project.
Colvin said the current play structures have come to the end of expected working life and are due for replacement.
He said they’re looking at a complete replacement including swing sets and two different play structures. Target completion is May 1.
The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement.