NORFOLK - There’s some new state of the art playground equipment at Skyview Park that’s now available to the public.
City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Director Pat Mrsny says they took out the upper two rings of playground equipment.
Mrsny says there’s a lot of pieces as part of the new play system.
"The little ring to the north is designed for kids 2 to 5 and the bigger ring in the middle is for those 5 to 12. There's a lot of new spinning type stuff, some different swings, and things people haven't seen before in this area."
Mrsny says the center component of the big playground is three stories tall with multiple slides.
He says there’s also a 100 foot zip line.