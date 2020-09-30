NORFOLK - Another phone call scam has hit the Norfolk area.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, they’ve received several complaints about a scam phone call that residents got Tuesday and Wednesday.
The caller ID of the phone call indicates that it originates from 402-644-
8700, which is the Police Division’s phone number.
The caller instructs the person to call 402-487-5001 and speak with Officer Brian Holman. It is unknown the actual motive of the caller at this time.
If you ever receive a legitimate call from the Division, the dispatcher will instruct you to call the main phone number of 402-644-8700.