LINCOLN - The University of Nebraska has announced a new partnership to help safeguard the world’s food supply.
Mike Boehm, Vice President for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources says they’re partnering with the National Strategic Research Institute for five years to focus on biological defense and develop and deploy bio surveillance and biodetection.
Boehm says the NSRI is focused on defending against weapons of mass destruction; their partnership can help Ag producers build on existing biosecurity efforts.
“As we think about you know animal biosecurity, every feed yard out there, every cow/calf operation is thinking about biosecurity keeping their animal safe. Every person who’s raising poultry is thinking flock security. Swine, the same thing.”
The lab will be in the Morrison Life Sciences Research Center on East Campus. This location will create opportunities for NSRI researchers, staff and program leaders to engage with faculty, students and staff throughout the university.