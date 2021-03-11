OMAHA - In March of last year a new mobile was launched to screen individuals who are concerned they may have COVID-19.
UNeMed President and CEO, Michael Dixon tells News Talk WJAG a new partnership with Civilience will allow the 1-Check COVID screener app to assist more users nationwide.
"One of the great things about what they (the students) built is that it's a platform that can be used for other infectious diseases. So while we have algorithms for COVID-19 now, think about this for season flu or any sort of viral or infectious disease that comes out - the same platform can be used and that's really where our partnership with Civilience comes in."
Civilience will roll the app into its portfolio while updating accuracy and expanding functions.
The app will enable users to understand at a glance the regional risk of infection in their local area and the risk of infection at a venue such as at an event or store.
To help with that collaboration, Civilience also plans to headquarter in Omaha once the pandemic improves.