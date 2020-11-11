LINCOLN - With the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, hospitals have also been seeing an increase in patients.
During a coronavirus press briefing at the Capital Tuesday an online resource to help with hospital staffing was unveiled.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said the resource should help hospitals and long term care facilities across the state.
"It's an online resource that can connect nursing assistants and nurses to employment or volunteer opportunities within these Nebraska facilities that have critical staffing needs. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has worked with the Nebraska Assembly of Nursing Deans and Directors on this project."
Anthone said even nursing students on winter break can take advantage of the new opportunity.
He said they want to add more hospitals and long term care facilities to the list, so any facility not on it is encouraged to call the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
For more information visit CenterForNursing.Nebraska.Gov.