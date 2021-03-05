WASHINGTON D.C. - The National Pork Producers Council elected new leadership during its recent National Pork Industry Forum.
Jen Sorenson of Iowa takes over as the new president.
She says the pork industry faces multiple challenges this year, including animal activism. California’s Proposition 12 is a perfect example of that activism.
“NPPC, along with the American Farm Bureau Federation, sued the state of California over Prop 12, which prohibits the sale of pork raised through production methods that don’t meet its arbitrary criteria. We expect this to be a long legal battle; our case is currently with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, with oral arguments scheduled for April 14th. In the meantime, NPPC is working in California to influence the pending regulation to minimize negative impacts to producers.”
The pork industry, especially meatpackers, has spent a lot of money to keep workers safe from COVID-19. However, she says adding even more worker safety mandates to those already in place may do more harm than good.
“Meatpacking facilities alone have invested $1.5 billion to ensure worker safety. We must be careful not to unnecessarily disrupt the food supply chain with mandates designed to achieve worker safety outcomes that are already achieved. The only material impact of such a temporary emergency standard would be increased food prices, potential meat shortages, and additional staggering losses for farmers from the lost value of livestock again backed up on farms.”
Sorenson has spent the last ten years with Iowa Select Farms, a business that markets more than five million hogs per year. She grew up on a livestock farm, raising pigs and row crops.