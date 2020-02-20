NORFOLK - New Northeast Community College President Dr. Leah Barrett described this past month as an external relations and government relations themed month.
At the Board of Governors meeting Tuesday, Barrett gave an update on what she’s been doing.
Barrett said she’s been on the road a lot throughout the state.
"I visited West Point, South Sioux City, O'Neill, Ainsworth, Wisner, and Lincoln. I talked to elected officials, superintendents, principals, economic development leaders, and chamber leaders. I learned more about services and programs Northeast is providing and got feedback from them on things that maybe we need to work on."
Barrett said the trips have been very informative as they start to think about what the next five years will look like for Northeast.
She said she also attended the National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C. with several board members and they were able to visit all five of Nebraska’s elected officials in their offices, at the Nebraska Breakfast, and at a luncheon.