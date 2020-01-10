Dr. Leah Barrett

NORFOLK - The new Northeast Community College president has been under the helm for about a week now.

At the Board of Governors meeting Thursday Dr. Leah Barrett said it’s been a smooth transition.

She previously served as Vice President for Student Affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College District.

Barrett said she’s stayed busy this past week.

"We have had so much going on with our faculty and staff In-Service day to our first board meeting of the year. I'm also learning my way around campus and the community. Everyone has been so warm and welcoming. I feel like this will be a really good fit for my family and me."

In her first address to the over 300 faculty and staff during the In-Service session, Barrett spoke of her passion for students and higher learning, and preparing for a new five-year strategic plan, Vision 2025.

Barrett also said she’s looking forward to getting out and meeting constituents and stakeholders across Northeast’s 20 county service area.

Tags

In other news

Authorities release name of worker killed at co-op site

BURR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a worker killed in an accident at a cooperative's location in southeast Nebraska's Otoe County.He was identified as 49-year-old Paul Sliger, who lived in Syracuse. First responders were sent around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Frontier Co…

Judge won't move trial of mayor who's also subject of recall

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A judge has refused to move the trial of a central Nebraska mayor who's also facing a recall election.Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst is awaiting trial later this month on allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a b…