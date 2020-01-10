NORFOLK - The new Northeast Community College president has been under the helm for about a week now.
At the Board of Governors meeting Thursday Dr. Leah Barrett said it’s been a smooth transition.
She previously served as Vice President for Student Affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
Barrett said she’s stayed busy this past week.
"We have had so much going on with our faculty and staff In-Service day to our first board meeting of the year. I'm also learning my way around campus and the community. Everyone has been so warm and welcoming. I feel like this will be a really good fit for my family and me."
In her first address to the over 300 faculty and staff during the In-Service session, Barrett spoke of her passion for students and higher learning, and preparing for a new five-year strategic plan, Vision 2025.
Barrett also said she’s looking forward to getting out and meeting constituents and stakeholders across Northeast’s 20 county service area.