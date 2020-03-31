NORFOLK - A new Nebraska State Patrol Troop B captain has been announced after former Captain Paul Hattan retired earlier this month.
A news release from the state patrol says Lieutenant Dain Hicks has been named as the commander for NSP operations in northeast Nebraska.
The 48-year-old Hicks is a 22-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol, serving in Carrier Enforcement, Patrol Division, Police Service Dog Division, and the NSP Training Academy. He has most recently been stationed in Grand Island at the NSP Training Academy.
Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said Hicks’ experience in several different areas of NSP will serve him well in this new role, and provide a wealth of knowledge to the troopers and investigators who serve Northeast Nebraska.