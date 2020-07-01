NORFOLK - A woman with an active South Dakota arrest warrant was apprehended in Norfolk Monday night.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, they had contact with 39-year-old Danica Loseke of Grants New Mexico.
A check of her license showed the arrest warrant that was issued for violating her parole. Officers took her into custody.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered a clear plastic baggie that contained a white crystalline substance from her purse.
It tested positive for methamphetamine so she was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.