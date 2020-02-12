The U.S. Meat Export Federation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The head of the U.S. Meat Export Federation says the year has started off strong and hopes that it continues that way.

Dan Halstrom says trade agreements like USMCA, a phase one trade deal with China, and another agreement with Japan will really help the U.S. beef industry.

Halstrom says they’re also excited about some new and developing markets in regions like Central America.

"Places like Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, South America, Chile`, and Columbia are showing promise. If you look at them individually they're relatively small, but if you add them up as a group you're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars of business today, when five to six years ago it was virtually zero."

Halstrom says they continue to see growth in those areas, especially as the middle class continues to develop.

He says Africa is another region of the world they’re continuing to watch as it’s becoming a bigger and bigger variety beef market.

