LINCOLN - A new mail pilot program was launched Monday by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services at the state penitentiary.
Director Scott Frakes tells News Talk WJAG the goal of the program is to reduce the influx of drug-related contraband.
Frakes says over the past 15 years the prison system throughout the country has seen an increase in drugs being passed through the mail.
"It's not like the old days where they used to try to hide the drugs inside the packages or behind stamps. People started turning the drug into a liquid substance, soaking the paper in the drug and then the paper itself, the letter, the article, or whatever it might be actually becomes the drug."
Frakes says during this time most items will be photocopied in black and white, while photos will be duplicated in color.
He says legal mail will be distributed as originally sent.
The program is set to continue for 90 days.