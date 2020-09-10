O'NEILL - New tobacco and e-cigarette laws will soon take effect.
According to the North Central District Health Department, with the conclusion of the spring legislative session, LB 840 passed and signed by Governor Pete Ricketts adds electronic smoking devices to the definition of smoking, which will prohibit their use in a place of employment or public place except for electronic smoking device retail outlets.
That will take effect November 14th.
LB 1064 makes it illegal to sell tobacco products including electronic nicotine delivery systems to anyone under the age of 21.
That will take effect October 1st.