LINCOLN - During the coronavirus pandemic healthcare workers were a hot commodity.

When there was a need to bring in healthcare personnel from other states, the certification process in Nebraska provided a barrier.

During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Wednesday, he signed into law Legislative Bill 390 introduced by Senator Dave Murman.

Murman said the law will allow the state to recognize other state licenses as long as the individual establishes residence in Nebraska.

"LB-390 will make it easier for Nebraskans to access healthcare they need and when they need it. Hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities will benefit because this will make it easier to increase our healthcare workforce by having an expanded pool of healthcare talent to draw from."

Also during the briefing, the Switzer family out of Loup County was recognized as Nebraska’s 2021 Leopold Conservation Award recipient.

Each year, the award recognizes a farm or ranch family committed to conservation practices that help grow Nebraska.

Tags

In other news

Tips to prevent gift card scams

Tips to prevent gift card scams

WASHINGTON D.C. - It’s no secret scammers find creative ways to take your money, regardless of if you live in rural America or an urban neighborhood.

Omaha radio host fired for tweet criticized as racist

Omaha radio host fired for tweet criticized as racist

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A conservative radio host in Omaha lost his job for a social media post criticized as racist that he sent minutes after the conviction of a white former Minneapolis police officer for the killing last year of a Black man.