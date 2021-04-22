LINCOLN - During the coronavirus pandemic healthcare workers were a hot commodity.
When there was a need to bring in healthcare personnel from other states, the certification process in Nebraska provided a barrier.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Wednesday, he signed into law Legislative Bill 390 introduced by Senator Dave Murman.
Murman said the law will allow the state to recognize other state licenses as long as the individual establishes residence in Nebraska.
"LB-390 will make it easier for Nebraskans to access healthcare they need and when they need it. Hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities will benefit because this will make it easier to increase our healthcare workforce by having an expanded pool of healthcare talent to draw from."
Also during the briefing, the Switzer family out of Loup County was recognized as Nebraska’s 2021 Leopold Conservation Award recipient.
Each year, the award recognizes a farm or ranch family committed to conservation practices that help grow Nebraska.