LINCOLN - If you sell food items at your local farmer’s market, you now have an option to continue selling food from your home.
Nebraska Extension Educator Cindy Brison says in 2019 the Nebraska Legislature passed LB-304, which allows people to sell homemade food from their home and farmer’s markets.
Brison says part of the bill is a requirement for you to be licensed as a cottage food producer.
She says the university offers an online course for you to take to get your license.
"Things to think about like not having pets in the kitchen while you're preparing food you're going to sell and how you should label them."
Brison says the law expansion doesn’t allow indirect sales such as wholesale and retail stores.
To take the online course, go to FoodSystems.UNL.EDU.